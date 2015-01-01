Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the incidence of ocular and systemic disease affecting visual function among state transport corporation bus drivers in a south Indian district.



METHODS: This retrospective study analysed the records of all the drivers who presented to a south Indian tertiary-care eye hospital in 2019 for their mandatory annual ocular check-up. Details reviewed included demographic details; refraction; presence of systemic and ocular diseases with vision-threatening potential; presence of ocular conditions responsible for visual loss and the treatment administered.



RESULTS: 3042 drivers (mean age, 47.0 ± 5.7 years) were evaluated. Visual function-threatening systemic diseases were present in 25.0% drivers, out of which diabetes mellitus (18.7%) was the most common pathology. The most common ocular problem was refractive error (45.0%). Visual function-threatening ocular diseases were present in 9.5% drivers. Diabetic retinopathy, visually-significant cataract, glaucoma and central serous chorioretinopathy were noted in 4.0%, 1.9%, 1.7% and 0.8% drivers. Surgical intervention was required in 2.2% drivers. Thirteen drivers were temporarily deemed unfit for driving heavy-weight vehicles.



CONCLUSION: Several bus drivers suffer from vision-threatening systemic and ocular diseases. Some of them require surgical intervention to retain fitness. A complete ocular and systemic evaluation of diseases with vision-threatening potential should be performed at the time of renewal of the driving license. The drivers should be educated about the systemic diseases which can affect their driving skills and must be encouraged to seek medical help at an early stage.

