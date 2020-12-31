Abstract

The history of healthy city planning can be traced back to the beginning of the 19th century. Since the industrialization period, the harsh living conditions of cities and the outbreak of infectious diseases have promoted the coordinated development of urban planning and public health, and people have gradually realized the importance of urban design and planning to the health of residents. After searching keywords related to health city and urban planning, and excluding repeated, non-English, and unrelated papers, this work retrieved 2582 documents as the basic data (timespan is 1 January 1981-31 December 2020, retrieval time is 28 January 2021). Additionally, CiteSpace was used to analyze document co-citation, cooperation network, and topic co-occurrence. Subsequently, random forest algorithm was used to predict the probability of citation. Overall, this work found that the hot spots of healthy urban planning are physical activity, green space, urban green space, and mental health. It also shows the diversification of themes and the development trend of cross-fields in the field of healthy urban planning. In addition, the article found that two factors, namely, the average number of citations of the first author and whether the article belongs to the field of environmental research, have a great impact on the number of citations of the article. This work is of practical significance to relevant practitioners and researchers, because it provides guidance for hot topics and future research directions in the field of healthy urban planning.

