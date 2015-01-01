Abstract

The objectives of this study were to explore perceived social support, negative social interactions, and psychological distress in Canadian adults who experience lifetime abuse, or dependence on cannabis (ADC), and to determine whether, and the extent to which variables of interest predict psychological distress. Data were extracted from a cross-sectional, national datafile representing a sample of 1503 individuals who met the criteria for a lifetime prevalence of ADC. Levels of perceived overall social support, and several subtypes were measured using the Social Provisions Scale (SPS), negative social interactions were assessed using the Negative Social Interaction (NSI) scale, and psychological distress was examined using the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (K10). It was observed that Canadians with ADC had significantly lower SPS scores (overall, and by subtype) and significantly higher NSI and K10 scores compared with the overall Canadian adult sample. An exploratory stepwise regression revealed that NCI scores were the most significant, positive predictor of psychological distress, which alone accounted for 20 percent of the variance, followed by reassurance of worth, attachment, and social integration which were inversely related to psychological distress. With the recent legalization of cannabis in Canada, the results of this study suggest that abuse may strongly link with negative social consequences that might serve to exacerbate psychological distress. As such, it might be beneficial to clearly understand one's social context when considering medicinal purposes of cannabis for mental health symptom management. Further, the findings also suggest that patients with cannabis addiction will likely benefit from receiving particular forms of social support. Limitations of this study and future research are considered.

