Anglin DM, Tikhonov AA, Tayler R, DeVylder J. Schizophr. Res. 2021; 238: 36-43.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Prior studies have shown cannabis use is correlated with psychotic symptoms, but few have explored potential underlying mechanisms. The present study examined whether aberrant salience explains the association between cannabis use frequency and psychotic experiences (PE) while accounting for the mediating role of anxiety in this association. A US urban undergraduate sample of 816 racial and ethnic minorities contributed data used in linear regression models to determine associations between recent (3 months) cannabis use frequency, aberrant salience, anxiety, positive subscale Prodromal Questionnaire (PQ) items, and distressing positive PQ items.
Ethnicity; Cannabis use; Aberrant salience; Psychotic experiences; Racial minority