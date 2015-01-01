|
Citation
Roberts M, Jones J, Garcia L, Techau A. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34609034
Abstract
PROBLEM: One in seven children, aged 3-17, have a mental health diagnosis with suicide being the second leading cause of death in the United States in persons aged 10-24. Adolescents are at high risk for mental health disorders, substance use, and risky behaviors, yet most adolescents never receive treatment. Research is needed to answer the question, "What are adolescents' perceived barriers and facilitators to engaging in mental health treatment?" METHODS: A four-step qualitative meta-synthesis design included: A structured research question and search strategy, data immersion through quality appraisal, thematic synthesis of primary research studies, and reciprocal translation of derived themes.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; mental health; barriers; qualitative; autonomy; facilitators; meta-synthesis