Citation
Feletti F, Brymer E, Bonato M, Aliverti A. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2021; 13(1): e118.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34593028
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Hydrofoil technology has changed sailing, significantly increasing its speed and resulting in spectacularity and mass media interest. Although high speed can expose participants to a risk of high-energy trauma, there are no scientific studies related to trauma in dinghies that exploit this technology. Therefore, this study aims primarily to measure the injury rate, and identify the kind and anatomical distribution of most common injuries and secondarily identify the traumatic dynamics most often involved and the main risk factors.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; Injury prevention; Dinghy-sailing; Physical exercise; Sports trauma; Tendinosis