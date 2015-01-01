Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hydrofoil technology has changed sailing, significantly increasing its speed and resulting in spectacularity and mass media interest. Although high speed can expose participants to a risk of high-energy trauma, there are no scientific studies related to trauma in dinghies that exploit this technology. Therefore, this study aims primarily to measure the injury rate, and identify the kind and anatomical distribution of most common injuries and secondarily identify the traumatic dynamics most often involved and the main risk factors.



METHODS: This descriptive epidemiology study examined data relative to injuries and illnesses suffered by 77 sailors (91% males) from 13 nationalities during three international, gathered through a specifically designed questionnaire.



RESULTS: The prevalence of illnesses and overuse injuries during the regatta week were 6.5% and 18.2%, respectively, while the incidence of acute injuries was 16/1000 sailor-hours. Upper limbs, lower limbs and lumbar spine were involved in 34.6%, 26.9% and 15.4% of cases of musculoskeletal injuries, respectively. None of the acute injuries reached the maximal score of severity, while the higher score value was 63/100. Most of the reported illnesses (80%; n = 4) were upper respiratory tract infections with a prevalence in the week of the regatta of 5.2% and an incidence of 0.51/1000 sailor-hours. Environmental factors played a role in 77% of the incidents resulting in acute injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides valuable information for regatta organizers, boat builders, athletes, coaches, and doctors. In addition, it fosters the importance of ergonomics of boats, adequate clothing and specific physical training for injuries and illnesses prevention.

