Desmoulin GT, Milner TE. Forensic Sci. Int. 2021; 328: 110993.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.forsciint.2021.110993

34597911

Forensic analysis is often required to determine whether an injury was inflicted intentionally or accidentally. We have developed a method for addressing this issue in the case of an injury to a limb inflicted by a chainsaw. We discuss the potential use of this methodology to the more general case of injuries inflicted by power tools.


Bone; Chainsaw; Fracture; Laceration

