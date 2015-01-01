CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Desmoulin GT, Milner TE. Forensic Sci. Int. 2021; 328: 110993.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34597911
|
Abstract
|
Forensic analysis is often required to determine whether an injury was inflicted intentionally or accidentally. We have developed a method for addressing this issue in the case of an injury to a limb inflicted by a chainsaw. We discuss the potential use of this methodology to the more general case of injuries inflicted by power tools.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bone; Chainsaw; Fracture; Laceration