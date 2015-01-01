Abstract

BACKGROUND: Growing evidence supports the integration and coordination of occupational health and safety and workplace health promotion activities instead of these coexisting as siloed efforts. Identifying implementation challenges and how these can be overcome is an important step to achieving truly integrated worker health efforts. We conducted a scoping review to identify the barriers and facilitators to integrated worker health approaches and described recommendations for implementing these efforts.



METHOD: Peer-reviewed articles and gray literature from 2008 to 2019 were searched from the following electronic databases: EMBASE, Ovid Medline, PsycINFO, and ABI/INFORM. References from relevant articles and key informant suggestions also were collected. Data were extracted from documents if they focused on the occupational health and safety and health promotion of workers and described outcomes associated with integrated worker health approaches or outlined considerations relevant to the implementation of these approaches.



RESULTS: Fifty-one documents met the inclusion criteria and were reviewed. Barriers and facilitators to implementing integrated worker health approaches were found at the extraorganizational, organizational, worker, and program levels, with limited resource availability the most reported barrier and support from leadership the most reported facilitator. Ten broad recommendations were identified and highlighted gaining leadership support, demonstrating leadership commitment, developing worker-centric approaches, and building capacity for workers.



CONCLUSION: In reviewing the literature, we found clear and consistent recommendations relevant for integrated worker health approaches. Further research is needed to better understand how these recommendations apply to diverse workforces and organizations with varied resources.

