Citation
Zhu X, Griffiths H, Eisner M, Hepp U, Ribeaud D, Murray AL. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34595760
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Bullying, suicide, and self-injury are significant issues among young people. Extensive research has documented bullying victimization associations with suicidal ideation and self-injury; however, the modeling approaches used have mostly not addressed the relations between these constructs at the within-person level, and it is these links that are critical for testing developmental theories and guiding intervention efforts. This examined the within-person, bidirectional relations between these constructs in adolescence and emerging adulthood.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal ideation; adolescence and emerging adulthood; direct self-injurious behavior; general and sexual bullying victimization