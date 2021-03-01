Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fighter pilots are at high risk for sagittal deformities because they are exposed to in-flight gravitational forces. These patients have reduced proprioception and are susceptible to imbalance. The present study was conducted to assess the dynamic and static postural control among fighter pilots with kyphosis and lordosis.



METHODS: This is a causal-comparative study, which was conducted on 40 employed active fighter pilots during 2019. Our aim was to identify their sagittal plane deformity for complementary medical examinations, determine their flight status and reduce the possible related air accident. First, lordosis and kyphosis angles were measured in the standing position. Then, the static balance was measured using the one-leg standing test with the eyes open and closed. Dynamic balance was measured using the star excursion balance test in eight directions with a total of 16 unilateral squats.



RESULTS: Dynamic balance in the hypo-kyphosis was significantly different in all directions, except for postero-lateral and lateral. No significant difference was obtained between the hyper- and hypo-lordosis in dynamic balance in all directions. The mean static balance scores in the hyper-kyphosis group were significantly more than that in the hypo-kyphosis group. There was no significant difference between the hyper- and hypo-lordosis participants with respect to static balance.



CONCLUSIONS: The hypo-kyphosis had a significantly higher dynamic balance in all directions, except for posterolateral and lateral, compared to the hyper-kyphosis group. No significant static and dynamic balance differences were observed between the patients with hyper- and hypo-lordosis. The static balance was higher in the hypo-kyphosis rather than hyper-kyphosis under the eyes open and closed. The patients with hyper-lordosis had a higher static balance, rather than hyper-kyphosis.

Language: en