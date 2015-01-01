Abstract

In this paper, a design scheme of an automobile low-beam light illumination system with a reflector free-form surface is presented. Per the energy grid mapping theory and edge ray theory, an oblique triangular energy mapping scheme was proposed, and the free-form reflector was obtained by geometric iterative calculation. The Monte Carlo ray tracing method was used to simulate the system. The simulation results met the regulatory requirements of ECE R112, and the light efficiency could reach 81%. The length, width, and height of the reflector were 55.61mm×22.02mm×23.70mm. The reflector achieves a special light type through precise light distribution, does not need other shielding objects, and has the advantage of small size.

Language: en