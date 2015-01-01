|
Wu R, Zhong SY, Wang GH, Wu MY, Xu JF, Zhu H, Liu LL, Su WJ, Cao ZY, Jiang CL. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34612785
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death for individuals aged 15-29 years, and early intervention on suicidal ideation and risk factors should be priortized. Brief mindfulness meditation (BMM) is convenient and cost-effective in improving physical and mental well-being, but less is known about its efficacy for suicidal ideation, stress and sleep quality. We investigated the effects of BMM on suicidal ideation, stress, and sleep quality for individuals with suicide risk.
stress; suicidal ideation; sleep; Brief mindfulness meditation