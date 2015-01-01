|
Taheri Zadeh Z, Rahmani S, Alidadi F, Joushi S, Esmaeilpour K. Int. J. Clin. Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34614276
OBJECTIVE: During the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine and staying at home is advised. The social relationship between people has become deficient, and human social isolation (SI) has become the consequence of this situation. It was shown that SI has made changes in hippocampal neuroplasticity, which will lead to poor cognitive function and behavioral abnormalities. There is a connection between SI, learning, and memory impairments. In addition, anxiety-like behavior and increased aggressive mood in long-term isolation have been revealed during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Depression; Anxiety; COVID-19; Drug Treatments; Learning and Memory; Non-drug Treatments; Social Isolation