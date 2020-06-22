|
Mahdavi SA, Kolahi AA, Akhgari M, Gheshlaghi F, Gholami N, Moshiri M, Mohtasham N, Ebrahimi S, Ziaeefar P, McDonald R, Tas B, Kazemifar AM, Amirabadizadeh A, Ghadirzadeh M, Jamshidi F, Dadpour B, Mirtorabi SD, Farnaghi F, Zamani N, Hassanian-Moghaddam H. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34487368
BACKGROUND: During the first wave of COVID-19, many Iranians were poisoned by ingesting hand sanitizers and/or alcoholic beverages to avoid viral infection. To assess whether the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increased prevalence of accidental hand sanitizer/alcoholic beverage exposure in children and adolescents, we compared pediatric hospitalization rates during COVID-19 and the previous year. For poisoning admissions during COVID-19, we also evaluated the cause by age and clinical outcomes.
Language: en
COVID-19; hand sanitizers; methanol; outbreak; pediatric; poisoning