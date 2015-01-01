Abstract

Aims

Since active mobility is essential for older adults' health and well-being, especially in crises, this study aims to investigate and compare factors affecting active mode choice of older adults (AMCOA) in the pre- and post-COVID-19 outbreak and evaluate changes in their active mobility behavior and no research has been conducted this subject.

Methodology

The sample study of this cross-sectional study includes individuals over 60 years old residing in Isfahan, Iran. For interviews based on a structured questionnaire, which was drafted based on reviewing the literature, 453 participants were randomly selected in 15 municipality districts of Isfahan. A binary logistic regression model was used to analyze the data.

Result and Discussion

The results indicate that in the post-outbreak the average walking duration per week decreased from 59 to 29 min; while, the share of this mode has increased from 40% to 65%. Also, the share of bicycles and the average cycling duration per week increased from 9% to 18% and from 9 to 15 min, respectively. Moreover, trip frequency, bicycle ownership, quality of walking and cycling routes, intersections safety, neighborhood security and greenery, traffic calming, CBD accommodation, and public transportation accessibility have positive effects on AMCOA; while, trip distance and vehicle ownership affect negatively. The results reveal that older adults have turned to the bicycle for most of their long trips during the pandemic because it is not subjected to traffic restrictions. Besides, the findings show that increasing bicycle ownership and improving bike-sharing infrastructure make the bicycle a resilient alternative when public transportation and private vehicles are not efficient.

Conclusion

Policymakers and urban planners should consider that an elderly-friendly neighborhood with mixed, dense, and accessible land uses and services, as well as safe and secure routes can increase older adults' active mobility in the crises.

