Abstract

Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are an ever-existing threat to all road users. Automated vehicles (AVs; SAE Level 3-5) are developed in many countries. They are promoted with numerous benefits such as increased safety yielding less RTAs, less congestion, less greenhouse gas emissions, and the possibility of enabling non-driving related tasks (NDRTs). However, there has been no study which has investigated different NDRT conditions, while comparing participants who experienced a severe RTA in the past with those who experienced no RTA. Therefore, we conducted a driving simulator study (N = 53) and compared two NDRT conditions (i.e., auditory-speech (ASD) vs. heads-up display (HUD)) and an accident (26 participants) with a non-accident group (27; between-subjects design). Although our results did not reveal any interaction effect, and no group difference between the accident and the non-accident group on NDRT, take-over request (TOR), and driving performance, we uncovered for both groups better performances for the HUD condition, whereas a lower cognitive workload was reported for the ASD condition. Nevertheless, there was no difference for technology trust between the two conditions. Albeit we observed higher self-ratings of PTSD symptoms for the accident than for the non-accident group, there were no group differences on depression and psychological resilience self-ratings. We conclude that severe RTA experiences do not undermine NDRT, TOR, and driving performance in a SAE Level 3 driving simulator study, although PTSD symptoms after an RTA may affect the psychological wellbeing.

