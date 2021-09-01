|
Sloot LH, Malheiros S, Truijen S, Saeys W, Mombaur K, Hallemans A, van Criekinge T. Gait Posture 2021; 90: 475-482.
34619614
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite strong evidence that walking speed and forward propulsion decline with increasing age, their relationship is still poorly understood. While changes in the ankle and hip mechanics have been described, few studies have reported the effect of ageing on the whole leg's contribution to propulsion. RESEARCH QUESTION: The aim of this study was to investigate age-related changes in the work performed by the leg on the center of mass (COM) push-off power during walking in adults aged 20-86 years. Specifically, we evaluated how deterioration in COM push-off power relates to changes in ankle and hip kinetics as well as age and walking speed.
Walking; Ageing; Center of mass; Joint kinetics; Propulsion