Abstract

Pedestrian detection is a challenging and hot research topic in the field of computer vision, especially for the crowded scenes where occlusion happens frequently. In this paper, we propose a novel AutoPedestrian scheme that automatically augments the pedestrian data and searches for suitable loss functions, aiming for better performance of pedestrian detection especially in crowded scenes. To our best knowledge, it is the first work to automatically search the optimal policy of data augmentation and loss function jointly for the pedestrian detection. To achieve the goal of searching the optimal augmentation scheme and loss function jointly, we first formulate the data augmentation policy and loss function as probability distributions based on different hyper-parameters. Then, we apply a double-loop scheme with importance-sampling to solve the optimization problem of data augmentation and loss function types efficiently. Comprehensive experiments on two popular benchmarks of CrowdHuman and CityPersons show the effectiveness of our proposed method. In particular, we achieve 40.58% in MR on CrowdHuman datasets and 11.3% in MR on CityPersons reasonable subset, yielding new state-of-the-art results on these two datasets.

