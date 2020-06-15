Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic forced many governments to impose nation-wide lockdowns. Government legislation forced limited travel on the population with restrictions on the normal way of life to limit spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The aim of this study is to explore the effects of lockdown on the presentation of maxillofacial trauma in a level I trauma centre.



METHODS: Comparative analysis was carried out using prospective and retrospective review of all consecutive patients admitted with any maxillofacial fracture in the lockdown period between 15th March and 15th June 2020 with the same period in 2019 to a Regional Trauma Maxillofacial Surgery Unit. Data included basic demographics and mechanism of injury including alcohol/drug influence, polytrauma, site of injury and treatment modality including escalation of care.



RESULTS: Across both periods, there were a total of one hundred and five (n = 105) recorded episodes of traumatic fractures with fifty-three (n = 53) in the pre-lockdown cohort and fifty-two (n = 52) in the lockdown. Included patients were significantly (p = 0.024) older during lockdown (mean age 41.44 years SD 20.70, range 5-96) with no differences in gender distribution between cohorts (p = 0.270). Patients in lockdown were more likely to be involved in polytrauma (p < 0.05) and have sustained their injury by cycling/running or any outdoor related activity (p = 0.013). Lockdown saw a significant reduction in alcohol and drug related violence (p < 0.05). Significantly more patients required operative management (p = 0.038).



CONCLUSION: Local lockdowns form part of the governments public health strategy for managing future outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2. Our study showed no significant reduction in volume of trauma during lockdown. It is vital that hospitals maintain trauma capacity to ensure that patients are treated in a timely manner.

