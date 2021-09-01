Abstract

The objective of the current study is to retrospectively evaluate cycling related dental and maxillofacial injuries and to gain insight into the epidemiology and results of these accidents. Data of patients who were admitted due to the maxillofacial injuries between April 2018 and September 2020 were retrospectively evaluated regarding the patients' characteristics, helmet wearing, type of radiological assessment required for diagnosis and therapy, injury patterns, duration of hospitalization and concomitant injuries. Data of 162 patients were included. 86 (53.08%) patients presented with at least one maxillofacial fracture. A total of 186 maxillofacial bones were fractured. Zygomatico-maxillary complex was the most commonly affected region (n:103, 55,36%). Analysis of the dental traumata revealed that crown fracture without pulp exposure was the most commonly observed entity (n:37, 32.46%) and upper central incisors (n:61, 53.50%) were the most commonly affected teeth. The overall ratio of the number of the fracture line/fracture case was 2.80. However, this ratio was statistically higher in e-bike cases (4.25) compared to non-e-bike riders (2.34) (p:0.014). Bicycle related maxillofacial injuries could correlate with specific morbidity rates and result in severe injuries of the maxillofacial region.

Language: en