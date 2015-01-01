Abstract

AIM: To summarise the psychological impacts of social isolation amongst older adults during COVID-19 and review the benefits and limitations of online interventions used to combat social isolation.



DESIGN: A scoping review was performed. DATA SOURCES: A systematic search was performed from October 2020 to January 2021 in seven electronic databases: China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), PubMed, EMBASE, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), PsycINFO, Cochrane Library and Web of Science. A hand search of the reference lists of included papers and WHO publications was performed. Grey literature search was carried out from Scopus, ProQuest Dissertation and Google Scholar. REVIEW METHODS: Studies were screened, appraised and extracted independently by two reviewers. Thematic analysis was used to synthesise data, which were presented in a descriptive manner and organised into categories and themes.



RESULTS: Totally, 33 studies were included. Four themes and eight sub-themes emerged: (1) negative impacts and experiences of older adults during social isolation, (2) adopting coping behaviours in the midst of COVID-19, (3) online interventions to combat the consequences of social isolation, (4) barriers to online intervention.



CONCLUSION: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an emotional toll on older adults' psychological wellbeing and has highlighted the untapped strengths of older adults facing isolation. Online interventions, which could be a new normal in the COVID era, were beneficial in combating social isolation. Strategies by various stakeholders were recommended to tackle the barriers of online interventions. IMPACT: With the COVID-19 pandemic still in progress, this review provides insights on the psychological impacts of social isolation amongst older adults. Nurses in the community and long-term care facilities could adopt strategies and online intervention to better support the older adults, contribute to a stronger COVID-19 response and support system, and an overall better road to recovery from this crisis.

