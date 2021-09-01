Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this pilot study was to examine the preliminary feasibility and efficacy of in vivo exposure therapy (IVET) to decrease injury-related fear in females with history of ACLR.



DESIGN: Pilot Study. SETTING: Sports Medicine Research Laboratory. PARTICIPANTS: 12 female participants with history of ACLR (≥ 1 year post-operative) were randomized into a 5-week IVET group (n = 6) or 5-week sham physical activity (PA) monitoring group (n = 6). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The independent variables were Group and Time. The dependent variables were the Photographic Series of Sports Activities for ACLR (PHOSA-ACLR) and the Tampa Scale of Kinesiophobia-11 (TSK-11) scores. A Group x Time repeated measures two-way analysis of variance was completed for the PHOSA-ACLR and the TSK-11. Partial η(2) effect sizes were used to examine clinically meaningful differences.



RESULTS: High retention and adherence rates were observed in the intervention group. The PHOSA-ACLR exhibited a significant main effect for Time (F(1,10) = 9.92, p = 0.01, partial η(2) = 0.50), but not for Group. No statistically significant or clinically meaningful differences were observed for the TSK-11.



CONCLUSION: Both groups exhibited decreased injury-related fear for specific functional tasks. Future research should further examine the efficacy of IVET and PA monitoring to decrease injury-related fear in patients after ACLR.

