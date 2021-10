Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigation and analysis of ammonia gas leakage in a meat factory.



METHODS: In April 2013, Enterprise managers and workers were investigated, and clinical data of 24 patients were analyzed.



RESULTS: The company caused a leak in the ammonia pipeline maintenance operation, Among the patients, 20 had stimulus response and 4 had mild poisoning.



CONCLUSION: To prevent group occupational ammonia poisoning, it is necessary to strengthen the awareness of occupational disease prevention of enterprise owners and the awareness of self-protection of workers.

Language: zh