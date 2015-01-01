Abstract

People with visual impairment cannot easily obtain external information through vision and thus they face more challenges when traveling than sighted people. The travel environment for people with visual impairment includes pedestrian safety concerns, especially when crossing roads at intersections. Tactile paving can be used as a guidance cue for street-crossing purposes but its use is not yet widespread globally (except at some test sites in Japan). This study investigated the effectiveness of tactile paving on crosswalks based on a field trial conducted in China. A drone and three-axis accelerometer were used to collect participants' behavioral data. Several quantitative indices for street-crossing behavior, including trajectory, maximum distance of the directional deviation, crossing speed, crossing time, and gait regularity and symmetry, were investigated to measure the participants' street-crossing performance. Before-after comparative analysis of the quantitative index results was conducted to compare the participants' use of crosswalks with and without tactile paving. The results reveal that tactile paving helps people with visual impairment to maintain a straight crossing path, avoid directional deviation, reduce their crossing time, and improve their gait regularity and symmetry. Study participants reported positive impressions of the effectiveness of crosswalk tactile paving based on one-to-one interviews conducted after the crosswalk tests. The results also indicate that crosswalk tactile paving is more effective for people with blindness than for those with low vision. This study's findings could serve as a theoretical basis for the deployment of various barrier-free traffic facilities (especially street-crossing facilities) for people with visual impairment.

