Gioldasis C, Christoforou Z, Seidowsky R. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 163: e106427.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aap.2021.106427

34628268

Risk-taking behavior is often held responsible for increased crash involvement. We designed and undertook a face-to-face road survey (N = 459) in order to explore incident involvement history, driving attitudes and perceived risk among e-scooter users is Paris, France. Three risk factors were specifically explored: (i) riding after having consumed alcohol, (ii) riding after having consumed drugs, and (iii) using the smartphone while riding. The relationship between these factors and user attributes (such as age and gender) and travel behavior (such as frequency of e-scooter usage and trip duration) was examined using logit and mixed logit specifications and a structural equation model. Empirical evidence suggests that it is more likely for young and male riders to develop risky behaviors. Longer trip durations seem to be associated with risk-taking behaviors.


Human factors; Alcohol; Distraction; E-scooters; Paris; Survey

