|
Citation
|
Richards DK, Pearson MR, Hallgren KA, Heather N, Witkiewitz K. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 229(Pt A): e109068.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34628095
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Self-report measures of alcohol problems are commonly included in studies evaluating treatment and recovery from alcohol use disorder (AUD), but no prior study has examined the replicability of the measurement of alcohol problems across studies with various measures and diverse samples. Further, it is unclear which items may be better indicators of alcohol problems for patient subgroups. In the present study, we integrated data from four large alcohol treatment studies to develop a commensurate measure of alcohol problems using moderated nonlinear factor analysis (MNLFA).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use disorder; Alcohol problems; Alcohol treatment; Integrative data analysis; Moderated nonlinear factor analysis