Abstract

Work-related violence against healthcare workers inflicted by healthcare users is a rising multidimensional phenomenon, a cause of concern among those who ensure the safety and health of these professionals. Although different studies indicate high percentages of attacks against healthcare workers, statistics from reports reveal much lower data. Underreporting of occupational violence against healthcare workers is a well-known fact reported in many studies. It is presented as a major obstacle when it comes to proposing adequate preventive measures, because the data on which to base these measures do not correspond to the true incidence of all the assaults that take place. Underreporting also makes it difficult to correctly assess the usefulness of preventive measures implemented. The following article looks at the latest studies carried out on the subject, presenting an overview of the factors accompanying these assaults, as well as the main reasons for this underreporting. It also highlights the lack in the literature of instruments designed to measure underreporting that have undergone a validation process. For all these reasons, this problem requires further study with validated tools to determine the reasons and circumstances that accompany and promote the underreporting of violence against healthcare workers. Knowing these reasons is a preliminary step in the fight against workplace violence and to measure the true magnitude of the problem, to provide the occupational health services with precise data and develop and assess the preventive measures implemented.

