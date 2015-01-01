Abstract

The purpose of this study is to identify factors that can be used as protective factors against the risk for suicide in older adults, based on locus of control (LC), the belief whether life events are the result of one's own actions or of external factors, and purpose in life or a sense that one's life is worth living.



PURPOSE in life (PIL) was defined as a mediating variable between locus of control and the risk for suicide. This cross-sectional study involved 195 older adults people, aged 65-100. They were reached through convenience sampling. Statistical analyses involved bivariate analyses (correlations, t-tests), and multiple hierarchical regressions to assess the contribution of purpose in life and locus of control to against the risk for suicide. Mediation was examined with the process procedure, using bootstrapping and 95% CI. There was a negative correlation between purpose in life, internal locus of control, and risk for suicide; purpose in life mediated the relationship between internal locus of control and risk for suicide. The combination of purpose of life and internal locus of control can serve as protective factors against the risk or the potential for suicide in older adults.

Language: en