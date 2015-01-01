Abstract

Suicide is "to kill oneself" or the act of intentionally causing one's own death. Adolescents refers to the 'process of growing up' or to the 'period of life from puberty to maturity'. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the age group between 15 and 29 years. Awareness program aims to create awareness of suicide prevention and create facilities for treatment and rehabilitation. This study was aimed to assess the effectiveness of awareness programme on suicide prevention among adolescent at selected school at Chennai. The research design used was Pre experimental one group pre- test and post-test design. 70 samples were selected by using non-probability convenient sampling technique (n=70). self- structured questionnaire was used to assess the pretest knowledge and followed by awareness programme on suicide prevention given to the samples. After one week the post test was done by same questionnaire. Pre-test and post-test knowledge was analyzed by using descriptive and inferential statistics. The results on post test showed significant improvement in knowledge (p=o.oo1) in score. The significant differences between pretest and posttest knowledge score is 1.7 and test value is 5.712. The above finding revealed that awareness program was effective and helped the adolescents to improve the level of knowledge.

