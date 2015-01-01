Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide has occurred in all cultures and periods and is a catastrophe for the individual, family, and society, And it is one of the most important psychological crises that health professionals. One of the important approaches in this regard is the Logo therapy approach.The aim of this study was to develop an intervention package for suicide prevention based on logo therapy and its effect on life expectancy, negative spontaneous thoughts and suicidal ideation of female students.



Method: The research was conducted by combined method (qualitative-quantitative). After reviewing the written scientific sources, a semi-structured interview was conducted with 10 psychologists to develop an educational package.The content validity of the package based on Lavasheh index is 0.94. In the second phase of the research, an intervention package based on logo therapy was developed in 10 sessions. In this section, from 18 to 25 year old students of Yasouj University of Medical Sciences, 40 people were selected using the available method and randomly divided into two groups (experimental and control groups).

The research instruments included Schneider Hope Scale, ATQ Negative Spontaneous Thought Scale and Beck Suicide Thought Scale. Based on the components extracted from scientific texts and interviews with psychologists, the package includes the components of suicidal ideation (emptiness and aimlessness - the sense of being a victim of self-harm), suicide precursors (meaning of life - suffering - freedom - Responsibility) and the excellence of the parts of life (love-work-spirituality and de-thinking) which was taught during 10 one-hour sessions. Data analysis was performed using SPSS software.



Discussion: The findings indicate that the package developed based on logo therapy is effective in increasing life expectancy and reducing negative spontaneous thoughts and has not been significant in reducing suicidal ideation.



Conclusion: Due to the effectiveness of the package developed based on Logotherapy on reducing negative thoughts and Increasing the level of hope, therefore, training in this package is recommended to increase knowledge and empower students against depression and its components.



Keywords: Logotherapy - Suicidal thoughts - Negative spontaneous thoughts - Life expectancy

