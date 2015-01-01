|
Citation
|
Holliday R, Desai A, Brenner LA, Elbogen EB, Monteith LL. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2021; 4: e100076.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Whereas researchers and clinicians alike have expressed concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health, recent articles have expanded this discussion to those experiencing deleterious effects of adverse social conditions (i.e., social determinants of health), such as housing instability or homelessness (Tsai & Wilson, 2020). Similarly, commentaries have discussed the psychosocial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general correctional population (Miller and Blumstein, 2020). Yet, no articles to date have examined nor discussed the impact of the pandemic on justice-involved Veterans. This is particularly problematic in light of the limited research specific to this population, as well as justice-involved Veterans' notable risk for mental health conditions and suicide (Blodgett et al., 2015; Holliday et al., 2020).
Language: en