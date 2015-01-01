SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abder-Rahman HA, Al-Soleiti M, Habash IH, Al-Abdallat IM, Al-Abdallat LI. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; 11(1): e24.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1186/s41935-021-00240-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article examines the patterns of death in migrant domestic workers (MDWs) in Jordan. Abuse and difficult circumstances may lead to attempts to escape, neglect, or suicide, but the current literature on death in this population is limited. We systematically explored all medico-legal cases of MDW deaths referred between 2006 and 2016 to the forensic department of one of the main tertiary medical centers in Jordan.


Language: en

Keywords

Cause of death; Domestic workers; Migrant

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print