Abder-Rahman HA, Al-Soleiti M, Habash IH, Al-Abdallat IM, Al-Abdallat LI. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; 11(1): e24.
This article examines the patterns of death in migrant domestic workers (MDWs) in Jordan. Abuse and difficult circumstances may lead to attempts to escape, neglect, or suicide, but the current literature on death in this population is limited. We systematically explored all medico-legal cases of MDW deaths referred between 2006 and 2016 to the forensic department of one of the main tertiary medical centers in Jordan.
Language: en
Cause of death; Domestic workers; Migrant