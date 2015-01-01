SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Nekoukar Z, Moghimi M, Rasouli K, Hoseini A, Zakariaei Z, Tabaripour R, Fakhar M, Banimostafavi ES. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(10): e04932.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.4932

PMID

34631097

PMCID

PMC8493368

Abstract

The patients with a history of intentional or unintentional consumption of rodenticide compounds, especially ZnP, it is necessary to assess ABG and abdominal radiography.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; hepatic encephalopathy; rodenticide; zinc phosphide

