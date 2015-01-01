CONTACT US: Contact info
Nekoukar Z, Moghimi M, Rasouli K, Hoseini A, Zakariaei Z, Tabaripour R, Fakhar M, Banimostafavi ES. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(10): e04932.
34631097
Abstract
The patients with a history of intentional or unintentional consumption of rodenticide compounds, especially ZnP, it is necessary to assess ABG and abdominal radiography.
suicide; hepatic encephalopathy; rodenticide; zinc phosphide