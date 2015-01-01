Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is no clinical tool that assesses multiple components of postural control potentially impacted by sport-related concussion (SRC).



OBJECTIVE: To develop and assess the feasibility and construct validity of the Functional Assessment of Balance in Concussion (FAB-C) battery. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



METHODS: Tests for inclusion in the FAB-C battery were identified through a search of the literature. The feasibility and construct validity of the battery was assessed with a convenience sample of active individuals (13-24 years) with and without a SRC. Feasibility outcomes included battery completion (yes/no), number of adverse events, time to administer (minutes) and cost of the battery (Canadian Dollars). Construct validity was assessed by examining correlations between tests included in the battery, and describing differences [mean (standard deviation), median (range) or proportion] in outcomes between uninjured participants and participants with SRC.



RESULTS: Seven tests were included in the FAB-C battery. All 40 uninjured participants [12 female; median age 17 years] completed the FAB-C assessment compared to 86% of seven participants with SRC [1 female; median age 17]. No participants demonstrated adverse effects. The median administration time of the battery was 49 minutes (range 44-60). The cost of the battery was low (~$100 Canadian Dollars). Limited correlations (r<0.7) between tests in the battery were observed. A greater percentage of uninjured participants (52% to 82%) passed individual tests in the battery compared to participants with SRC (17% to 66%).



CONCLUSION: Although promising, the FAB-C battery requires further evaluation before adoption for widespread clinical use. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3b.

