Abstract

Auditory comfort evaluations are garnering increased attention in engineering and particularly in the context of air transportation. Being able to produce sound environments corresponding to various flight conditions in aircraft mock-ups would be a valuable tool to investigate acoustic comfort inside aircrafts in controlled environments. Before using such mock-ups, they must be developed and validated in physical and perceptual terms. This paper provides a perceptual validation of sound environment reproduction inside aircraft mock-up. To provide a faithfully reproduced sound environment, time, frequency and spatial characteristics should be preserved. Physical sound field reproduction approaches for spatial sound reproduction are required while properly preserving localization cues at the listener's ears to recreate a realistic and immersing sound environment. We report a perceptual validation of a sound field reproduction system developed in an aircraft mock-up based on multichannel least-square methods and equalization. Twenty participants evaluated reproduced sound environments relative to a reference sound environment in an aircraft cabin mock-up equipped with a 41-actuator multichannel sound reproduction system.



RESULTS indicate that the preferred reproduction corresponds to the best physical reconstruction of the sound environment.

