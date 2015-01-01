|
Dormosh N, Schut MC, Heymans MW, van der Velde N, Abu-Hanna A. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Gerontological Society of America)
34637510
BACKGROUND: Currently used prediction tools have limited ability to identify community-dwelling older people at high risk for falls. Prediction models utilizing Electronic Heath Records (EHR) provide opportunities but up to now showed limited clinical value as risk stratification tool; because of among others the underestimation of falls prevalence. The aim of this study was to develop a fall prediction model for community-dwelling older people using a combination of structured data and free text of primary care EHR and to internally validate its predictive performance.
Accidental falls; fall prevention; fall prediction; free text; routinely collected data