BACKGROUND/AIMS: Up to 40% of dental injuries in children occur during sports and may be prevented by using mouthguards (MG). The use of mouthguards is mandatory in some sporting organizations. Knowledge of the benefits of protection does not always result in mouthguard use. The aim of this observational cross-sectional cohort study was to measure and compare knowledge of 9-16-year-old Gaelic football players and their parents on MG use and compliance with MG rules.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A convenience sample of players and their parents was identified and were assessed at their sports facility. Parents completed a questionnaire while children were asked standardized questions and MG type was verified by a dentist. Data were analysed using descriptive statistics and binary logistic regression analysis for comparison.



RESULTS: One hundred and twenty-one children with 118 parents participated in the study. According to players, MG use during competition (N = 119, 99.2%) was greater than during training (N = 97, 80.8%). As age increased, children were less likely to comply with MG rules during training (OR =0.18, p < .001). Children played a median of 2 contact sports (IQR = 1). Only 32 parents (27.1%) and 17 children (14%) reported that the child wore a MG for all sports. Only four children (3.8%) had a custom MG even though most parents (N = 87, 73.7%) believed that they provided superior protection. Knowledge of players and their parents on how to care for the MG was variable.



CONCLUSION: Compliance with the Gaelic Atheletic Association's MG rules was lower during training than competition. Children were less likely to comply with MG rules during training as they grew older. Most parents believed a custom MG would best protect their child's teeth, yet few children had a custom MG. Players and parents had variable knowledge in relation to MG hygiene.

