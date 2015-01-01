|
Al Bochi A, Delfi G, Dutta T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(19): e10289.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34639597
BACKGROUND: Falls are a major health concern, with one in three adults over the age of 65 falling each year. A key gait parameter that is indicative of tripping is minimum foot clearance (MFC), which occurs during the mid-swing phase of gait. This is the second of a two-part scoping review on MFC literature. The aim of this paper is to identify vulnerable populations and conditions that impact MFC mean or median relative to controls. This information will inform future design/maintenance standards and outdoor built environment guidelines.
prevention; older adults; falls; minimum foot clearance; minimum toe clearance; tripping