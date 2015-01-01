Abstract

Currently, sensor-based systems for fire detection are widely used worldwide. Further research has shown that camera-based fire detection systems achieve much better results than sensor-based methods. In this study, we present a method for real-time high-speed fire detection using deep learning. A new special convolutional neural network was developed to detect fire regions using the existing YOLOv3 algorithm. Due to the fact that our real-time fire detector cameras were built on a Banana Pi M3 board, we adapted the YOLOv3 network to the board level. Firstly, we tested the latest versions of YOLO algorithms to select the appropriate algorithm and used it in our study for fire detection. The default versions of the YOLO approach have very low accuracy after training and testing in fire detection cases. We selected the YOLOv3 network to improve and use it for the successful detection and warning of fire disasters. By modifying the algorithm, we recorded the results of a rapid and high-precision detection of fire, during both day and night, irrespective of the shape and size. Another advantage is that the algorithm is capable of detecting fires that are 1 m long and 0.3 m wide at a distance of 50 m. Experimental results showed that the proposed method successfully detected fire candidate areas and achieved a seamless classification performance compared to other conventional fire detection frameworks.

