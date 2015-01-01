Abstract

The development of wearable electronic skins (E-skins) requires devices with high flexibility, breathability, and antibacterial activity, as in sports sensing technology. Here, we report a flexible, breathable, and antibacterial triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG)-based E-skin for self-powered sensing in volleyball reception statistics and analytics, which is fabricated by sandwiching a silver nanowire (Ag NW) electrode between a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) sensing layer and a poly(vinyl alcohol)/chitosan (PVA/CS) substrate. Benefiting from an outstanding breathability of 10.32 kg m(-2) day(-1) and biocidal properties of CS and Ag NW, the E-skin offers excellent thermal-moisture comfort and a remarkable antibacterial effect on Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. A pressure sensitivity of 0.3086 V kPa(-1) is demonstrated in the sensing range of 6.65-19.21 kPa. Besides, a volleyball reception statistical and analytical system is further developed based on a 2 × 3 E-skin array. According to this work, the integration of wearable electronic devices with self-powered sensors may expand practical applications in sports.

Language: en