Citation
Campbell A, Carins J, Rundle-Thiele S, Deshpande S, Baker B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(19): e9974.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34639275
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is growing concern about the self-administration of supplements, which can often be indiscriminate, counterproductive to health, and serve as a gateway to more harmful drugs and substances. Research suggests that high uptake of performance- and image-enhancing drugs (PIEDs) is correlated with body image to accentuate masculinity. This study provides insights into limiting unhealthy supplement usage. This research identifies reasons for casual unhealthy supplement use among young adult Australians through the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) lens, providing practitioners with insights into developing interventions to deter their use.
Keywords
theory; program planning; supplements; Theory of Planned Behavior