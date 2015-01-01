|
Davis J, Rohlman DS. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(19): e10268.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34639566
BACKGROUND: The ways workers interface with their workplace and work are changing. These changes provide challenges and opportunities for health and safety professionals attempting to improve worker wellbeing for the future of work. For many workers, the morning commute, an activity typically outside the scope of workplace policies, is the most hazardous portion of the day. The hazard increases if workers are required to drive during winter weather or in other hazardous conditions in order to adhere to strict workplace start times. This research describes the role winter weather plays during the morning commute, demonstrating the need for organizational design and work arrangements that improve safety during the commute to work.
traffic safety; crash; Total Worker Health; commute; wellness