|
Citation
|
Qualter P, Hennessey A, Yang K, Chester KL, Klemera E, Brooks F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(19): e10420.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34639720
|
Abstract
|
Using data from the English arm of the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study, we examined the prevalence of loneliness for school-aged adolescents and how it is linked to social inequalities. The HBSC study collects data from 11-, 13-, and 15-year-olds, and is repeated every four years, allowing the exploration of prevalence rates of loneliness pre COVID-19 pandemic for comparison. We also explored whether loneliness was associated with socio-economic status (SES) and linked to academic attainment and health complaints. The total sample was 14,077 from 156 schools in England.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; youth; prevalence; school; health; trends; loneliness; academic achievement