Abstract

PURPOSE: Pupils' aggressive behaviour towards teachers is a common phenomenon in schools across different countries. The purpose of this study is to test hypotheses that are central to the Job Demand-Control model as risk factors for pupils' aggressive behaviour towards teachers.



METHOD: Questionnaire data were collected in 2018 and 2019 from teachers at 94 public schools in Denmark. In total, 1198 teachers participated in both rounds. Demands and social support at work were measured in 2018, and pupils' aggressive behaviour was measured in 2019. The analyses were performed using multivariate logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: Teachers were often exposed to pupils' aggressive behaviour during their work. High emotional work demands and low control were associated with increased risk of pupils' aggressive behaviour. No mitigating effect of high control was found on the association between emotional demands and risk for pupils' aggressive behaviour towards teachers.



CONCLUSION: High emotional demands were strongly associated with the aggressive behaviour of pupils towards teachers. Job control over own work situation was not enough to lower the risk of aggressive behaviour under conditions in which teachers experience high emotional demands. Based on these results, we recommend that supervisors carefully balance teachers' emotional demands to their resources.

