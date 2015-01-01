Abstract

The rehabilitation strategies used by occupational therapy driver assessors with older drivers with age-related decline or health conditions are not well understood. The objective of the study was to describe driver rehabilitation interventions used by Australian driver assessors, identify factors that guide rehabilitation choices, and identify barriers and facilitators encountered. An online survey was emailed to 300 driver assessors. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize and to rank order participant responses. A total of 148 respondents selected from a combined total of 655 interventions. The four most common rehabilitation methods were (a) graded driving (18%, n = 118), (b) practicing specific maneuvers (17.7%, n = 116), (c) using a modified vehicle (16.9%, n = 111), and (d) graded driving in local areas only (15.1%, n = 99). The most common barrier limiting driver rehabilitation was cost (M = 2.92, SD = 1.24). The most frequently used driver rehabilitation method was on-road training. Practice can be enhanced by collating and evaluating resources, and ensuring effective interventions are more accessible.

