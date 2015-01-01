Abstract

This study details the etiology, frequency and effect of abdominal vascular injuries in patients after polytrauma based on a large registry of trauma patients. The impact of arterial, venous and mixed vascular injuries on patients' outcome was of interest, as in particular the relevance of venous vessel injury may be underestimated and not adequately assessed in literature so far. All patients of TraumaRegister DGU with the following criteria were included: online documentation of european trauma centers, age 16-85 years, presence of abdominal vascular injury and Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) ≥ 3. Patients were divided in three groups of: arterial injury only, venous injury only, mixed arterial and venous injuries. Reporting in this study adheres to the STROBE criteria. A total of 2949 patients were included. All types of abdominal vessel injuries were more prevalent in patients with abdominal trauma followed by thoracic trauma. Rate of patients with shock upon admission were the same in patients with arterial injury alone (n = 606, 33%) and venous injury alone (n = 95, 32%). Venous trauma showed higher odds ratio for in-hospital mortality (OR: 1.48; 95% CI 1.10-1.98, p = 0.010). Abdominal arterial and venous injury in patients suffering from severe trauma were associated with a comparable rate of hemodynamic instability at the time of admission. 24 h as well as in-hospital mortality rate were similar in in patients with venous injury and arterial injury. Stable patients suspected of abdominal vascular injuries should be further investigated to exclude or localize the possible subtle venous injury.

