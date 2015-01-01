Abstract

The horse riding simulator (HRS) reportedly has a beneficial effect on motor function and balance in children with cerebral palsy (CP). However, by itself, the HRS is not a sufficient source of challenge and motivation for children. To address this issue, we combined the HRS with virtual reality (VR) to promote somatosensory stimulation and motivation. Sixteen children (ages: 5-17 years) with CP and presenting Gross Motor Function Classification System (GMFCS) levels I-IV were enrolled in the study. Using a head-mounted display and controllers, interventions were carried out over 30-min periods (two rides lasting 12 min each, along with a six-min rest period) twice a week over a period of eight weeks (16 sessions in aggregate). The Pediatric Balance Scale (PBS), Gross Motor Function measure (GMFM)-88, and GMFM-66 scores of each participant were measured before and after the interventions. Statistically significant improvements were observed in the PBS, GMFM-66, the total GMFM-88 scores, and those corresponding to dimensions D and E of GMFM-88 after the intervention (p < 0.05). This study demonstrates that VR-incorporated HRS is effective in improving motor function and balance in children with CP and that its incorporation in conventional PT programs could yield beneficial results.

Language: en