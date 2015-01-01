Abstract

The evaluation of patients who have experienced a fall has been an integral part of geriatric emergency care. All physicians who engage in the care of the geriatric population in acute settings need to familiarize themselves with the current literature on this topic. However, it can be challenging to navigate the large body of literature on this topic. The purpose of this article is to identify and summarize the key studies that can be helpful for faculty interested in an evidence-based fall evaluation. The authors compiled a list of key papers on emergency department (ED) based upon a structured literature search supplemented with suggestions by key informants and an open call on social media; 32 studies on ED evaluation were identified. Our authorship group then engaged in a modified Delphi technique to develop consensus on the most important studies about fall evaluation for emergency physicians. This process eventually resulted in the selection of the top five articles on fall evaluation. Additionally, we summarize these studies with regard to their relevance to emergency medicine (EM) trainees and junior faculty. Evaluation of older patients with a history of falls is a challenging but crucial component of EM training. We believe our review will be educational for junior and senior EM faculty to better understand these patients' care and to design an evidence-based practice.

