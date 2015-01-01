Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Previous studies have reported conflicting results on the association between sleep disturbance and recurrent falls. The objective of the current study was to examine the risk of recurrent falls among community-dwelling older adults who reported one or more insomnia symptoms along with normal, short and long sleep durations in comparison with those who reported no insomnia symptom and normal sleep duration.



DESIGN: Secondary data analysis of a prospective cohort study. SETTING: Community. PARTICIPANTS: 2198 community-dwelling older adults who participated in the National Health and Aging Trends Study at round 3 and round 4 follow-up visits. MEASUREMENTS: Data on self-reported sleep characteristics, demographic characteristics, health and memory status, and depression symptom collected at round 3 and round 4 follow-up visits, and corresponding data on falls that was collected at round 4 and round 5 follow-up visits.



RESULTS: Risk of recurrent falls significantly increased among women who reported insomnia symptom with short sleep duration. No significant association was observed among men.



CONCLUSION: One or more insomnia symptoms with a measure of sleep duration may be a more accurate indicator of adverse outcomes associated with sleep disturbance than either insomnia symptom or sleep duration alone. The mechanism underlying gender-specific association reported in the current study merits further investigation.

