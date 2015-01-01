|
Endeshaw Y. Eur. Geriatr. Med. 2019; 10(2): 303-312.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
34652757
Abstract
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Previous studies have reported conflicting results on the association between sleep disturbance and recurrent falls. The objective of the current study was to examine the risk of recurrent falls among community-dwelling older adults who reported one or more insomnia symptoms along with normal, short and long sleep durations in comparison with those who reported no insomnia symptom and normal sleep duration.
Language: en
Keywords
Insomnia symptom; Recurrent falls; Sleep duration