|
Citation
|
Chen X, Zhou Y, Li L, Hou Y, Liu D, Yang X, Zhang X. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e681985.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34650451
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescent non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is becoming a serious public health concern worldwide. In recent years, there has seen a significant increase in both the growth rate and cases of NSSI in Eastern countries, such as Japan, India, and China. In China, most schools have a mental health office that comprises mental health professionals (MHPs), who are the first to respond to student mental health problems, which include NSSI. MHPs possess comprehensive knowledge as well as unique insight into adolescent NSSI. However, very few studies on NSSI have incorporated their perspectives. In this work, we seek to add novel insight by conducting a study focusing on adolescent NSSI from the perspective of MHPs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; culture; qualitative study; non-suicidal self-injury; school mental health professionals